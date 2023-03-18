General Partner Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.