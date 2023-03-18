General Partner Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

