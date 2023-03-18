WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $97.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.