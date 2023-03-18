Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $22,264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 924,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after buying an additional 479,899 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

BEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

