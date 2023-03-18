Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Position Decreased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Camtek were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Camtek by 5,643.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

