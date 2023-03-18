Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $44,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

