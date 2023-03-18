Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,076 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

FIS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

