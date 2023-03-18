1,000 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,171.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $72.47 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

