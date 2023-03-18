Optimum Investment Advisors Has $73,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

ULTA opened at $506.46 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.72 and its 200 day moving average is $459.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

