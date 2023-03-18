Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $130.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

