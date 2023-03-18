Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CQP. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of CQP opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

