Fulton Bank N.A. Has $427,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Down 0.0 %

Exelon stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

