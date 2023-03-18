Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average of $236.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

