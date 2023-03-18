Fulton Bank N.A. Has $568,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

