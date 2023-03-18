Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

