StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BMY opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.