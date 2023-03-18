CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
