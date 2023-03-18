CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,347.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 423,806 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 113.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 243,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

