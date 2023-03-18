Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 333 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

