Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

