Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 184 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,927,000 after buying an additional 486,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $13,112,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $125.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

