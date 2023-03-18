Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

