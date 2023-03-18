Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

