Fulton Bank N.A. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after purchasing an additional 608,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 723,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

