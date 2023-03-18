Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 564 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

