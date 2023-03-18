Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 41 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,452.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,384.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.