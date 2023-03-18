Fulton Bank N.A. Has $527,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

