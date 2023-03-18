Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $145.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

