Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

