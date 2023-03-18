HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.