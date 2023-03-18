HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $208,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after acquiring an additional 294,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

