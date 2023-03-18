HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.