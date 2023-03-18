HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $103.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

