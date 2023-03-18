HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 901 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

