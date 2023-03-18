HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $224,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

