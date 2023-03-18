Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,454 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,313,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,647,000 after acquiring an additional 495,031 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Invst LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 5.7 %

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

