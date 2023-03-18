HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

