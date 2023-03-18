HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

