Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

