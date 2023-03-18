Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after buying an additional 940,211 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

