ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 61.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of ATIP opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.41. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.



