Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.21. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.