Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

