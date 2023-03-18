Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSB. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $23.90 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
