Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

