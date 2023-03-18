Boeing (NYSE:BA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

NYSE BA opened at $201.05 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.92.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

