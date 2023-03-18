Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.22 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

