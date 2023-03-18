Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,505,000. LFS Asset Management grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5,852.7% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 392,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,634 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 197,059 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

