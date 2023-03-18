Argus Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.17.

NYSE NSC opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $202.40 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

