Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

