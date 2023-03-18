Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
