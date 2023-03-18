Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.